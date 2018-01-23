CAMINO (CBS13) – The latest on the search for a man who fell into a water pipe in El Dorado County:

10:52 a.m.

Crews have found the body of a man and are in the process of pulling it out of the water.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says crews found the body just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials are continuing to ask residents to preserve water until 5 p.m.

Search and rescue crews have been out since 6 p.m. Monday looking for a man who reportedly entered a four-foot diameter pipe from Jenkinson Lake. The pipe leads a mile and a half above and below ground towards the water treatment plant in Pollock Pines.

7:20 a.m.

Officials are continuing to ask El Dorado County residents to conserve water as the search for a man who fell into a water pipe continues.

An emergency call for residents in El Dorado County to immediately conserve water use was issued Monday evening. A man reportedly fell into an untreated raw water conduit that runs between Jenkinson Lake and the water treatment plant in Pollock Pines.

Crews have reduced the flows to the plant to help emergency responders with the search.

The man has been identified as Pollock Pines resident Tory Robert Mayes, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office noted that due to the length of exposure and water temperature, rescue operations have now turned into a recovery mission.

Water officials are working to restore the plant to normal operations.