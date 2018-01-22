SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery in south Sacramento early Monday morning.

The scene was at a home along the 3700 block of 42nd Avenue.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a woman called a little after 1 a.m. to report that there were several men in her garage. The men were armed and demanding money from other people at the home, she said.

PRESS RELEASE: HOME INVASION ROBBERY pic.twitter.com/ioAM9Fdvqy — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 22, 2018

At least four suspects ran from the area when deputies showed up. A perimeter was then set up in the area.

Deputies talked with the victims and other witnesses at the scene at found that people were inside the home playing card games, possibly gambling, when the suspects showed up to rob the group.

Two of the robbery suspects were soon found in the area. Deputies are still searching for at least two other suspects.