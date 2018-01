NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman has fallen overboard from a cruise ship into the Gulf of Mexico while sailing from New Orleans.

Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gulliken told news outlets that a 44-year-old woman fell from the Carnival Triumph on Sunday night. The company says rescue efforts for the missing woman have been underway.

The ship was on the second day of a five-day cruise.

The name of the woman or destination of the cruise ship was not released.