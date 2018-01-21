Dishin’ With Tina: Richmaid Restaurant
100 S. Cherokee Lane
Lodi
209.368.4279
Indoor Tri
Life Time Roseville
1435 E Roseville Parkway
916.472.2000
This Sunday morning (7 a.m.), participants will compete in a fun 60-minute triathlon that involves:
10 minutes in a lap pool
30 minutes on a spin bike
20 minutes on a treadmill
https://www.lifetime.life/
https://www.facebook.com/events/137870763589575/
National Blood Donor Month
Blood Source
@BloodSource
http://www.bloodsource.org/
The 5:17 To Paris
Opens nationwide in theaters on Friday, February 9, 2018.
http://www.1517toparis.com/synopsis
Sunday Drives
Downtown Drives (Every Third Sunday of Each Month)
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street, Sacramento
Sunday, January 21st (10am-12pm)
http://www.calautomuseum.org/event/downtown-sunday-drives/
Rhythmic Gymnastics Sacramento Invitational
2018 Sacramento Invitational
Pleasant Grove High School
9531 Bond Rd, Elk Grove
Sunday, January 21st (9am-8pm)
Admission: $20 Adult, children under 12 free
https://rgsacramento.weebly.com/sacramento-invitational.html
https://rgsacramento.weebly.com/contact.html
The Big Hug
California State Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
Sunday, January 21st (11:30am-12:30pm)
FREE!
The Big Hug on the Today Show – https://youtu.be/lEmemS_3Uts
The Big Hug PSA – https://youtu.be/HE_U37OYXLQ
https://www.facebook.com/events/764534823740955/
The Creamery
Stockton Restaurant Week
January 19-28, 2018
34 Restaurants across Stockton are participating
http://www.stocktonrestaurantweek.com
http://www.visitstockton.org
USA Paralympian, New Book
When the Lights Go Out: A Boy Given a Second Chance
http://www.ryanboyle.me or Amazon
COST: $11.99
http://www.ryanboyle.me
http://www.teamusa.org/para-cycling/athletes/Ryan-Boyle
Self-Defense Skills
Instinctive Combat Arts
312 Teegarden Avenue
Yuba City
530.329.6399
http://www.instinctivecombatarts.com
http://www.facebook.com/instinctivecombatarts
Metabolism-Boosting Foods for Losing Weight
Happy Healthy Thin
4711 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove
(916) 862-1011
http://www.HappyHealthyThin.com
Larger-Than-Life Earnings
1423 28th St, Sacramento
916.426.8037
https://www.facebook.com/pg/shopthepurpose/about/?ref=page_internal
https://blog.pinterest.com/en/pinterest-100-top-trends-try-2018