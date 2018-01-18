Ricky Martin
http://www.rickymartinfoundation.org
Shadow Day
To learn more about Laguna Creek High, visit:
http://www.LCHS.EGUSD.net
Rock & Brews
Now Open
Vacaville Commons Shopping Center
200 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
(707) 474-5039
http://www.rockandbrews.com/location/vacaville/
Sacramento International Sportsmen’s Expo
Jan 18-21, 2018
THU-FRI: 11 am – 8pm; SAT: 10 am – 7pm; SUN: 10 am – 5 pm
(800) 545-6100
http://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/sacramento/
Dine Downtown
January 12-21, 2018
Frank Fat’s
806 L Street
Sacramento
La Cosecha by Mayahuel
917 9th Street
Sacramento
Il Fornaio
400 Capitol Mall
Sacramento
http://godowntownsac.com/dinedowntown to
Facebook: /GoDowntownSac
Twitter: @DowntownSac
Instagram: @DowntownSac
Movie “Forever My Girl”
https://www.forevermygirlthemovie.com/
I’m Cute…Adopt Me
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
Tonight
Doors: 5:30pm / Show: 7pm
Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub
2708 J Street
Sacramento
Tickets Online or (916) 441-4693
http://www.jocelynandchrismusic.com/
https://www.harlows.com/event/1606850-jocelyn-chris-arndt-sacramento/
Manly Minute: 4 Things Aging Your Face Overnight
https://www.menshealth.com/grooming/mistakes-that-age-skin/slide/4
Kid Meals In An Instant
Emily Sunwell-Vidaurri
Recipes to Nourish | Founder & Author
Real Food & Natural Living
https://www.recipestonourishcom
Find me on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter & YouTube
Have you seen my cookbook? Pre-order your copy now >> The Art of Great Cooking With Your Instant Pot
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Young Living Essential Oils Wellness Educator
https://www.recipestonourish.com/essential-oils