Ricky Martin
http://www.rickymartinfoundation.org

Shadow Day
To learn more about Laguna Creek High, visit:
http://www.LCHS.EGUSD.net

Rock & Brews
Now Open
Vacaville Commons Shopping Center
200 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
(707) 474-5039
http://www.rockandbrews.com/location/vacaville/

Sacramento International Sportsmen’s Expo
Jan 18-21, 2018
THU-FRI: 11 am – 8pm; SAT: 10 am – 7pm; SUN: 10 am – 5 pm
(800) 545-6100
http://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/sacramento/

Dine Downtown
January 12-21, 2018
Frank Fat’s
806 L Street
Sacramento

La Cosecha by Mayahuel
917 9th Street
Sacramento

Il Fornaio
400 Capitol Mall
Sacramento

http://godowntownsac.com/dinedowntown to
Movie “Forever My Girl”
https://www.forevermygirlthemovie.com/

I’m Cute…Adopt Me
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
Tonight
Doors: 5:30pm / Show: 7pm
Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub
2708 J Street
Sacramento
Tickets Online or (916) 441-4693
http://www.jocelynandchrismusic.com/
https://www.harlows.com/event/1606850-jocelyn-chris-arndt-sacramento/

Manly Minute: 4 Things Aging Your Face Overnight
https://www.menshealth.com/grooming/mistakes-that-age-skin/slide/4

Kid Meals In An Instant
Emily Sunwell-Vidaurri
Recipes to Nourish | Founder & Author
Real Food & Natural Living
https://www.recipestonourishcom
Have you seen my cookbook? Pre-order your copy now >> The Art of Great Cooking With Your Instant Pot
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Young Living Essential Oils Wellness Educator
https://www.recipestonourish.com/essential-oils

Listen Live