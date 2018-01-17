CERES (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County district attorney has filed charges against a Ceres man who got angry over a video game and allegedly shot his mother in the head.

On January 11, 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson was in his bedroom playing video games and apparently got upset and started yelling. His mother, 68-year-old Lydia Nicholson, went up to check on him and an argument ensued, according to a statement from the Ceres Police Department.

Matthew then broke his gaming headset, which he blamed on his mom, and threatened to kill her and his father. He then got a gun and shot his mother in the head, killing her, police say.

Two bullet holes were also reportedly found in a wall.

On Wednesday, the Stanislaus County District Attorney filed charges of murder and making criminal threats against his parents.

Click here to read the full criminal complaint.

Nicholson was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Stanislaus County Superior Court.