RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A proposed Rancho Cordova childcare center is getting pushback from neighboring landowners who say it’s bad for business.

The proposed childcare center is called Kid’s Camp, and it would be housed in a strip mall on Zinfandel Drive.

The sign reads “coming soon.” Only now its location is being challenged.

A neighboring landowner is appealing to Rancho Cordova’s City Council, claiming the daycare here is unsafe and will drop the value of surrounding development.

“This is ridiculous,” childcare center opponent Peter Von Elten said, “It’s not only an economy factor, but it’s a safety factor.”

Von Elten represents the landowners appealing the city council, arguing this location’s heavy traffic is unsafe for children and that a childcare center in the strip mall will prevent future restaurants from obtaining new liquor licenses.

“The alcoholic beverage control has the flexibility to deny a property owner a liquor license serving alcohol within 600 feet of a facility that primarily involves children,” Von Elten said.

The co-owner of Kid’s Camp issued a statement defending the chosen location of the busy Rancho Cordova commercial hub.

“Its basically the intersection of Highway 50, Zinfandel Drive, and Sunrise Boulevard,” Cameron Emami said. “The population is there, and the children are there.”

Kid’s Camp owners also operate six other centers around the Sacramento region.

This new location would operate seven days a week and stay open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The politics of children’s playtime.

The future of this Kid’s Camp now depends on a decision by the Rancho Cordova City Council.

The council is expected to decide on the fate of the childcare center location on Tuesday.