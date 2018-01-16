MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto officer was injured in a crash involving a person suspected of DUI.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 132 and Santa Ana Avenue.

A @ModestoPolice officer suffered major injuries when the @CHP_Valley says their patrol car was hit by a wrong-way driver suspected of DUI. Happened around 1am at Hwy132 & Santa Ana. The officer was rushed to hospital. The suspected DUI driver also transported w/ minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/2vvKD0QcfS — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) January 16, 2018

Modesto police says both them and California Highway Patrol were chasing a suspect in a Toyota Tundra in the area that officers had spotted going the wrong way on Highway 99.

The suspect ran a stop sign after getting off the freeway and broadsided an officer at the intersection.

Officers found the driver of the other car to be under the influence, CHP says.

The suspect driver has been identified as 25-year-old Modesto resident Nazario Castillo.

The officer suffered serious injuries, CHP says, and has been taken to hospital. The other driver also has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.