WOODLAND (CBS13) – The body of a missing Williams woman was found over the weekend in Woodland, and now police are searching for a suspect.

Karen Garcia disappeared two days after her sister was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near Woodland. Karen’s body was located inside her car in a parking lot in Woodland on Sunday around 3:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Colusa Police Department.

Authorities are calling her death a homicide, and are searching for Salvador Garcia Jr. He’s one of Karen’s ex-boyfriends and has been named by detectives as a suspect.

Karen’s sudden disappearance had her friends worried.

“Ever since that [the crash], her head has been, kind of, everywhere,” said Linda Quintero, Karen’s friend.

The 21-year-old was last seen leaving her Colusa apartment on Monday. Her sister received a text at 5:10 p.m. on Monday saying: “Hey I’m at Roseville and Vacaville today, I have to run some errands. I’ll be back late tonight okay.”

Karen was scheduled to work Tuesday afternoon but never showed up.

After Karen Garcia’s body was found on Sunday, detectives served a search warrant at her home and found evidence of a homicide.

Anyone who sees Salvador Garcia Jr. or knows where he might be is asked to call authorities immediately.