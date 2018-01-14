Sacramento Antique Faire
2nd Sunday of Every Month, 6:30am-3pm
21st and X St., Sacramento
$3 Entrance Fee

Phoebe Verkouw
@thedressfiend

Single Mom Strong, SMS Community Challenge
Sunday, January 14th-February 6th, 2018
5k on February 10th (Optional)
Minimum $19 Donation
Start 1/14 at 9am
Maidu Park, Roseville
https://www.singlemomstrong.org/
https://www.facebook.com/events/137466940296755/
https://www.facebook.com/singlemomstrong.org/

The Total Health & Fitness Expo
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
Sunday, January 14th (10am-5pm)
https://totalhealthfitnessexpo.com/

Ticket Prices
*Tickets will be sold at the gate*
Adults: $9
Kids 12 & Under: Free
Seniors (55+): $4

Bridal Showcase Of California
Cal Expo (Building 6)
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
Sunday, January 14th (10am-5pm)
https://www.facebook.com/BridalShowcaseOfCalifornia/
http://www.bridalshowcase-ca.com/register/
https://www.facebook.com/events/167416517150620/

Lodi Antiques Show
Today: 10 am-4 pm
Lodi Grape Festival Grounds
413 E Lockeford St.
Tickets: $6
http://www.anticobella.com
https://www.grapefestival.com/events/2016/lodi-antiques-show
http://www.whiteroseantiques.com

Waffle Craves
San Joaquin Certified Farmers Market
Corner of Caremont & Yokuts
Stockton
Sundays from 8am – 1pm
http://www.wafflecraves.com/

Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Zocolo Grand Opening at UV
466 Howe Ave., Sacramento
Saturday, January 27th (5pm – Dinner)
http://www.zocalosacramento.com

Spruce Up Your Home
Elizabeth Axelgard
The Fine Art of Real Estate
http://www.elizabethaxelgard.com

Nor Cal Aids Cycle
Mardi Gras Crab Feed
https://norcalaidscycle.org/crabfeed

Clarinetist
Carlos & Brennen
The Brickhouse featuring Josef Turner
2837 36th St., Sacramento
Jan. 19 at 7pm

American Music Celebration
The CLARA
2420 N St., Sacramento
Feb, 16 at 7 pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live