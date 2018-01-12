Vacaville Restaurant Week
Today through Jan. 21
https://www.visitvacaville.com/vacaville-restaurant-week/#/gallery/recent
City Sports Bar & Grill
155 Browns Valley Pkwy.
Rice Barn Thai Eatery
132A Browns Valley Pkwy.
Frozen Cotton Candy
Snow Factory Stockton
5308 Pacific Ave.
Mon-Sat 10am – 9am
Sun – 10am – 6pm
Facebook: @snow.Factory.Net
http://snow-factory.com/
Makeup Mythbuster
Belleci Cosmetics
(925) 648-4011
http://www.bellecicosmetics.com/
History of Egypt Kid Lesson
Pre-K/Kindergarten RUSD ROCKS Event
(Enrollment Info. also available)
FREE FAMILY FUN
Saturday, January 20
9am to 1pm
Rocklin High School Cafeteria
http://bes.rocklinusd.org/
Blaker Brewing Grand Opening Weekend
Friday: 2pm – 10pm
Saturday: 12pm -10pm
Sunday: 10am -5pm
1063 Montclair Dr.
Ceres
http://blakerbrewing.com/
Puppy Pile Cancer Therapy
http://www.cityofsacramento.org/General-Services/Animal-Care/About-Us
Prospective Wildlife Volunteers
Contact Gold Country Wildlife Rescue
More Info Online or 530-885-0862
More information on becoming a wildlife hero: Volunteers@goldcountrywildliferescue.org or apply on our website at http://www.goldcountrywildliferescue.org/volunteer/
https://www.goldcountrywildliferescue.org/
Manly Minute: What To Ask Your Pharmacist
http://info.iwpharmacy.com/5-things-you-should-be-discussing-with-your-pharmacist
Using Winter Produce
Clif Family Winery
709 Main Street
St. Helena
707.968.0625
https://www.cliffamily.com/