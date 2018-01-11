Filed Under:Stockton, Stockton missing twins

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police have released photos of the vehicle a family was found in as they continue to search for missing twin infants.

Aaron Weddles and Princess Walker were reported missing along with their family on Jan. 4. Officers located the couple and three juvenile children in a car Tuesday.

Still missing are two 20-month-old children, a boy Ren and a girl Sentina.

No photographs are available of the missing infants.

Investigators found the family inside a white 2002 Suzuki 4-door vehicle on Tuesday in the area of Trinity Parkway and McAuliffe Drive.

Stockton Police released the following photos of the vehicle:

