STOCKTON (CBS13) – One-year-old twins are missing tonight, their parents are in jail, and now Stockton’s police chief is turning to the public for an all-out search to find the babies and bring them to safety.

It is a race against time and the twins’ parents aren’t helping.

“Both adult parents have been uncooperative and are giving conflicting statements,” Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said.

Father Aaron Weddles and mother Princess Walker were reported missing along with their family last week. Officers located the couple and three juvenile children in a car Tuesday.

The children were taken into protective custody, but the babies, Setina and Ren Weddles, were not found.

“We need to go back and re-trace where this family has been and where these children may be,” Chief Jones said.

Police say the family is homeless. Their car was located at the North Stockton intersection of Trinity Parkway and McAuliffe Road.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Stockton resident Seham Asfour said. “So sad.”

Investigators have tried contacting anyone who might know the family, with no luck.

“We hope that these children are out in someone’s home possibly with family or friends having no idea that we’re looking for these children,” Chief Jones said. “We’re also looking into the possibility of foul play.”

The twin girl and boy are named Setina and Ren. They are 20 months old. Chief Jones says investigators have not found recent pictures to help in their search.

So now, this plea to the public: “We believe somebody out there knows where these kids are,” Chief Jones said.

An online search of San Joaquin County Court records shows Aaron Weddles has a long criminal history including a charge of child cruelty that was dismissed in 2006.

Both parents are due in court Thursday on child endangerment charges.