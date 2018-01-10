MODESTO (CBS13) – Modesto authorities are looking for a black Honda Civic believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run that killed an elderly man.

Investigators say the car hit the victim early Wednesday morning as he was walking along the road.

Tully road in Modesto has become so congested, homeowners nearby say they try and use alternate routes to walk to and from the supermarket.

“I never go on Tully, never. There are tons of cars, tons of traffic,” said Allison Alderman, who lives nearby.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Modesto police say a man was found at the entrance of big valley church on Tully road. He was apparently a victim of a hit and run.

“When we got on the scene, we performed some CPR, and unfortunately the victim died at the scene. Right now, officers are trying to identify the driver and the vehicle involved,” said Heather Graves, Modesto Police Department.

Investigators say the victim was a black male in his 60s or 70s with white hair and wearing a blue cap. He didn’t have any identification but was carrying a key which makes police believe he lived in the area.

“Sad. It’s a life, man. And, yeah. It’s not good,” said Joannie Campbell, who lives nearby.

Neighbors say the area around Big Valley Grace Community Church is dark. They say drivers usually ignore the speed limit.

“I’m concerned because I go out and about early in the mornings…and you have to be like really careful…,” said Campbell.

According to police, Tully is a busy roadway and has seen its share of fatalities. Officers encourage pedestrians to be extra vigilant in this part of the road, especially during early hours and late evenings.

“What we would recommend is definitely staying on the sidewalk in well lite areas maybe wait until its daylight to walk or run or bike in that area as well. And go with the flow of traffic,” said Graves.

Officers in Modesto are looking for a 2001 to 2003 black Honda Civic. It has major passenger damage and a broken windshield.