WOODLAND (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of six people killed in an I-5 crash caused by a wrong-way driver over the weekend.

A CHP spokesperson says they received calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday that a Chevrolet was heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodland.

The CHP says the 2013 Chevrolet with only the female driver inside collided with a Dodge carrying five people about 20 miles northwest of Sacramento. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Killed in the crash were Michelle Doxie, 38, from Sacramento, Jessica Garcia Romero, 19, from Williams, Kristian Macias Paiz, 23, from Williams, Cristhian Lopez Cambron, 25, from Williams, Raquel Lopez Valencia, 21, from Williams, and Yaneth Lopez Cambron, 19, from Williams.

Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet, Michelle Doxie, and everyone in the Dodge — three women and two men — died at the scene.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.)