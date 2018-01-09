File photo of a man in handcuffs. (Credit: Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man arrested after a chase in South Dakota with his mother’s body in the SUV is now charged with murder in California.

Thirty-year-old Tosten Walsh Lommen was charged Monday in Riverside County in the death of his mother, 58-year-old Michelle Walsh, according to court records.

The Rapid City Journal reports authorities allege Lommen killed his mother sometime around Dec. 30. Investigators believe both were living in Walsh’s home in Palm Springs.

South Dakota troopers discovered Walsh’s body in the back of the SUV Lommen was driving after he was arrested after a New Year’s chase on Interstate 90. He remains jailed in South Dakota on charges of eluding authorities and drunken driving.

California authorities plan to seek Lommen’s extradition. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment.