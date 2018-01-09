PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A Roseville man is behind bars, charged with murder in connection with the killing of another man on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder against 33-year-old Akiva Israel of Roseville in the death 18-year-old Connor Bickford, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. He’s also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury on a second, unnamed victim.

Israel is also accused of using a weapon against Bickford, say authorities.

Investigators say they found the victim dead in an apartment at the Siena Apartments on Hayden Parkway late Saturday night.

“There’s never even been a car stolen here and now all of a sudden there’s a major crime scene. It’s concerning,” said apartment complex resident Erik Devault.

Israel was booked into the Placer County Jail where he has been denied bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

This marks Roseville’s first homicide in three years, say authorities.