SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s going to be a wet start to the work week as a winter storm rolls through the region.

National Weather Service forecasters say mostly-light precipitation will roll through Northern California most of Monday. Come Monday night and into Tuesday, precipitation is expected to increase to moderate and heavy levels.

About 1-2” of rain in total is expected for the valley, while the mountains and foothills could see 2-5”.

Good news: #AtmosphericRiver is bringing a much-needed statewide soaking through Tuesday.

Bad news: Heightened concern for debris flow and mud/rock slides over recent burn areas, especially in SoCal pic.twitter.com/BAfHIfsfCG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 8, 2018

Even as the snow levels lower come Tuesday, forecasters say heavier accumulations should stay above the major Sierra pass levels.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. About 4-7” of snow is expected above the 6000-7000’ foot mark, with higher peaks possibly seeing 1-2 feet of snow.

The rest of the week will be dryer, but there are a couple of weak systems that could bring some light precipitation to the mountains.