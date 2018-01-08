STOCKTON (CBS13) – There are many questions surrounding the death of a beloved member of the Stockton community who was found murdered early Friday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the body found inside a home in north Stockton was that of Michael Donaghy, the executive director of the Emergency Food Bank.

Employees at the Stockton Emergency Food Bank are back at work, just days after learning their boss was found dead in what police say is Stockton’s first homicide of 2018.

“Mike just, a strong leader. He was really the force behind our success. He really just carried the heart and soul of our mission,” said Brian Heck, board president, Emergency Food Bank.

Donaghy was the executive director of the food bank. He volunteered on several non-profit boards, ran successful businesses and often gave back to the community.

“Not only is it a huge loss to the family, but it’s a loss to the staff, the board and I know it has some ripple effects throughout the community,” he said.

Investigators say Donaghy’s body was found inside a home on the 9000 block of Valley Oak Drive. They say, the 60-year-old husband and father, was found with trauma consistent with foul play.

“This homicide is very tragic, just like every homicide because behind each number, there’s grieving family members, friends and in this case, a lot of staff and community who knew Mike,” said Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department.

Stockton police say there isn’t a motive or any suspects. A $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest is now being offered.

“Right now, we’re looking for any type of information, whether it’s a possible rumor or something so small that someone might not think is important because that piece might be important,” said Silva.

For now, the food bank is looking for ways to honor the memory of the man, the say dedicated his life to caring for people and the community.

“He will be missed forever. He will be missed forever,” said Heck.

The board of directors is meeting tonight to discuss the future of the agency and how it plans to move forward as Stockton Police continues its investigation.