SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man was arrested over the weekend, accused of killing a woman at a South Land Park home.

On Sunday afternoon, police were asked to do a welfare check on someone living at a residence in the 1200 block of Nevis Court after they hadn’t been heard from for several days, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

Officers went to the residence but initially weren’t able to contact anyone inside. They say that through their investigation they determined it was safer for nearby residents and officers that the SWAT team respond to the scene. With help of crisis negotiators, officers were eventually able to make contact with one of the residents, who they eventually detained, police say.

Inside the home, officers found the body of a woman. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect, whose identity isn’t being released, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for murder.

The area around 1200 Nevis Court is being closed while the investigation continues. It’s believed that there are no additional victims.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916)264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.