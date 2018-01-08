HOUSTON (AP) — The latest on the search for a missing journalist in Houston:

6:45 a.m.

Houston police say they have found Courtney Roland safe and unharmed.

She is now being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Roland had been missing since Sunday evening.

6:20 a.m.

Police in Houston say they’re investigating the disappearance of a sports journalist who told her roommate she believed was being followed.

Police say 29-year-old Courtney Roland was last seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at a shopping mall.

Her Jeep later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck. Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday retweeted a plea to help find Roland with the hashtag #HelpFindCourtney.

Roland covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals, a Yahoo!-owned online publication focusing on college sports.

