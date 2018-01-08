LATHROP (CBS13) – A suspected thief is accused of trying to steal from two different Target stores in San Joaquin County.

Steven Blevins, 30, is accused of stealing unknown items from a Target in Tracy. He then went to a Target in Lathrop and tried to steal a laptop and a speaker, according to a statement from the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say he was caught with a key used for removing security devices from electronic equipment.

Blevins was booked into jail on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.