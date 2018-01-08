SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found fatally shot in North Sacramento Sunday night.

The scene was near the 2500 block of Dale Avenue. Sacramento police say officers got to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of people hearing gunfire.

A man, later identified as 45-year-old Sacramento resident Christopher Keith Dubriel, who had been shot at least once was found at the scene. Medics soon took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence.

No motive for the shooting has been identified at this point.