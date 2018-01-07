Dishin’ With Tina: Beef ‘n’ Brew
4\232 Fowler Lane
Diamond Springs
530.344.7296
Golden Globes Fashion
Button Up Boutique
1710 R Street Suite 100
Sacramento
http://www.buttonupboutique.net/contact/
Jazzy Cats International Cat Show & Pet Food Drive
Placer County Fairgrounds
800 All America City Blvd
Roseville
Sunday, January 7th from 10am-4pm
See Jazzy Cats Cat Shows on Facebook; donate 2 cans of cat food for $2 off admission
http://www.tica.org/en/
The Great Train Show
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
Sunday $9
Kids (Under Age 12) Free
http://www.greattrainshow.com
https://www.facebook.com/GreatTrainShow
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/great-train-show/
Luxury Wedding Show
Sunday, January 7, 2018
12pm to 4pm
The FIRST Bridal Show of the Year!
Tsakopoulos Library Galleria
828 I Street, Sacramento
http://lwww.luxuryweddingshows.com/sacramento/
Get Fit Oakdale
Grand Opening
120 East F Street
Oakdale
http://www.getfitoakdale.com
Seeking Stillness Meditation Workshop
Today: 10:30am – 12pm
NTouch Bodywork & Healing Arts, Inc.
1101 Standiford Ave, Ste A1,
Modesto, California
http://www.ntouchbodywork.com
Damsel In Defense
Empower Hour Parties
Manteca
(209) 482-8470
http://www.mydamselpro.net/SARADIN
Vision Board Workshop
Today
11 AM – 4 PM
3133 West March Lane Suite 1060
Stockton
http://www.3weekstofreedom.com
“Mental Health Emergencies”
Amazon Link: https://goo.gl/xuBfyq
Barnes & Noble: https://goo.gl/4ZSFom
Target: https://goo.gl/GYi4GT
Celebrity Eyebrows
Paige Cesarin
Full Body Waxing & Lash Lift
5712 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95820
@estheticsbypaige.c
http://m.vagaro.com/estheticsbypaigecesarin
Golden Globes Fashion
http://www.buttonupboutique.net/contact/
Phoebe Verkouw
@thedressfiend
Wise Warriors
THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness
8200 Sierra College Blvd., Suite D
Roseville, CA 95661
916 258-5425
http://www.TrainAtTheStudio.com
Golden Globes Make-Up
Book an Appointment
ginaglaspey@gmail.com
@ginascheibermakeup
Make-Up Artist Gina Scheiber
https://www.instagram.com/ginascheibermakeup/