California State Home & Garden Show

Today & Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

McClellan Business Park

Follow the sign to Free parking

http://www.calstateshows.com

http://www.Taynr.com

Library Book Donation Drive

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

426 Locust Street,

Modesto

Makeup Mythbuster: Skin Fit

Belleci Cosmetics

(925) 648-4011

http://www.bellecicosmetics.com

Steve Hofstetter

Tonight 1/5 & Saturday 1/6

Punch Line Comedy Club

916.925.8500

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

http://www.punchlinesac.com

http://www.stevehofstetter.com

Declutter Plan

* Ask yourself “what’s not working?”

* What are your goals for the space?

* Break it down into smaller areas

* Choose one area and just start!

CLOSET

* Different color hangers = visual clutter

* Hang “like things” together

* Simple system = success

* Retrievability is key

FLOOR

* Make it easy to use

* Designate a home for everything

* Ask “does it belong in here?”

* Start a “Keepsakes” bin

DRAWERS

* Be clear with expectations

* Sort and purge first

* Create categories

* Store things closest to where you use them

http://sachometransitions.com/

https://www.facebook.com/HomeTransitions/

https://www.containerstore.com/welcome.htm

Glitter Hair

https://www.tribesalonspa.com

SacAnime Winter Show

Jan. 5-7

Sacramento Convention Center

Sheraton Grand Sacramento

http://www.sacanime.com/

Barre Fitness

Subscribe to Pure Barre newsletters by texting PB916 to 22828

INTRO CLASSES AND INSTRUCTION

PURE BARRE ROSEVILLE

10241 Fairway Drive

Roseville

SATURDAY AT 10AM

FREE

INTRO CLASSES AND INSTRUCTION

PURE BARRE PAVILIONS

564 Pavilions Lane

Sacramento

SUNDAY AT 11AM

FREE

http://www.purebarre.com

https://www.facebook.com/purebarrepavilions/

https://www.facebook.com/purebarreroseville/

IG:

@purebarreroseville

@purebarrepavilions

Polar Bear Run & Dunk 2018

Saturday, Jan 6, 2018

8AM-NOON

12 W. Lorenzen Rd.

Tracy

https://eagallakes.com/events/polar-run-2018/

Mom Postpartum

https://navigatingpostpartum.com

https://navigatingparenthood.com