California State Home & Garden Show
Today & Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 10 am – 5 pm
McClellan Business Park
Follow the sign to Free parking
http://www.calstateshows.com
http://www.Taynr.com
Library Book Donation Drive
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
426 Locust Street,
Modesto
Makeup Mythbuster: Skin Fit
Belleci Cosmetics
(925) 648-4011
http://www.bellecicosmetics.com
Steve Hofstetter
Tonight 1/5 & Saturday 1/6
Punch Line Comedy Club
916.925.8500
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
http://www.punchlinesac.com
http://www.stevehofstetter.com
Declutter Plan
* Ask yourself “what’s not working?”
* What are your goals for the space?
* Break it down into smaller areas
* Choose one area and just start!
CLOSET
* Different color hangers = visual clutter
* Hang “like things” together
* Simple system = success
* Retrievability is key
FLOOR
* Make it easy to use
* Designate a home for everything
* Ask “does it belong in here?”
* Start a “Keepsakes” bin
DRAWERS
* Be clear with expectations
* Sort and purge first
* Create categories
* Store things closest to where you use them
http://sachometransitions.com/
https://www.facebook.com/HomeTransitions/
https://www.containerstore.com/welcome.htm
Glitter Hair
https://www.tribesalonspa.com
SacAnime Winter Show
Jan. 5-7
Sacramento Convention Center
Sheraton Grand Sacramento
http://www.sacanime.com/
Barre Fitness
Subscribe to Pure Barre newsletters by texting PB916 to 22828
INTRO CLASSES AND INSTRUCTION
PURE BARRE ROSEVILLE
10241 Fairway Drive
Roseville
SATURDAY AT 10AM
FREE
INTRO CLASSES AND INSTRUCTION
PURE BARRE PAVILIONS
564 Pavilions Lane
Sacramento
SUNDAY AT 11AM
FREE
http://www.purebarre.com
https://www.facebook.com/purebarrepavilions/
https://www.facebook.com/purebarreroseville/
IG:
@purebarreroseville
@purebarrepavilions
Polar Bear Run & Dunk 2018
Saturday, Jan 6, 2018
8AM-NOON
12 W. Lorenzen Rd.
Tracy
https://eagallakes.com/events/polar-run-2018/
Mom Postpartum
https://navigatingpostpartum.com
https://navigatingparenthood.com