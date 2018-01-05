California State Home & Garden Show
Today & Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 10 am – 5 pm
McClellan Business Park
Follow the sign to Free parking
http://www.calstateshows.com
http://www.Taynr.com

Library Book Donation Drive
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
426 Locust Street,
Modesto

Makeup Mythbuster: Skin Fit
Belleci Cosmetics
(925) 648-4011
http://www.bellecicosmetics.com

Steve Hofstetter
Tonight 1/5 & Saturday 1/6
Punch Line Comedy Club
916.925.8500
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
http://www.punchlinesac.com
http://www.stevehofstetter.com

Declutter Plan
* Ask yourself “what’s not working?”
* What are your goals for the space?
* Break it down into smaller areas
* Choose one area and just start!

CLOSET
* Different color hangers = visual clutter
* Hang “like things” together
* Simple system = success
* Retrievability is key

FLOOR
* Make it easy to use
* Designate a home for everything
* Ask “does it belong in here?”
* Start a “Keepsakes” bin

DRAWERS
* Be clear with expectations
* Sort and purge first
* Create categories
* Store things closest to where you use them

http://sachometransitions.com/
https://www.facebook.com/HomeTransitions/
https://www.containerstore.com/welcome.htm

Glitter Hair
https://www.tribesalonspa.com

SacAnime Winter Show
Jan. 5-7
Sacramento Convention Center
Sheraton Grand Sacramento
http://www.sacanime.com/

Barre Fitness
Subscribe to Pure Barre newsletters by texting PB916 to 22828

INTRO CLASSES AND INSTRUCTION
PURE BARRE ROSEVILLE
10241 Fairway Drive
Roseville
SATURDAY AT 10AM
FREE

INTRO CLASSES AND INSTRUCTION
PURE BARRE PAVILIONS
564 Pavilions Lane
Sacramento
SUNDAY AT 11AM
FREE

http://www.purebarre.com
https://www.facebook.com/purebarrepavilions/
https://www.facebook.com/purebarreroseville/
IG:
@purebarreroseville
@purebarrepavilions

Polar Bear Run & Dunk 2018
Saturday, Jan 6, 2018
8AM-NOON
12 W. Lorenzen Rd.
Tracy
https://eagallakes.com/events/polar-run-2018/

Mom Postpartum
https://navigatingpostpartum.com
https://navigatingparenthood.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live