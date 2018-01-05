Credit: CBS13

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California wants to ban the sale of gas and diesel vehicles by 2040.

Democratic lawmakers say the move will cut back on emissions that cause climate change. The proposed law is already driving critics mad.

Nothing revs up Allen Chen more than his 1974 Alfa Romero GTV.

“With modern cars, you don’t feel the road as much,” he said.

But his fancy ride may soon be sidelined, as California accelerates its push for an electric future.

“It’s time for bold action in California,” said Arnie Sowell of the environmental advocacy group NextGenAmerica.

Environmentalists like Sowell say fossil-fueled cars would be phased out as major U.S. automakers outline plans to electrify their fleets.

“I think we have to remember we’re talking two decades from now, and if we look at…major car companies, they’re offering these cars in the major vehicle sector,” he said.

Some mechanics aren’t ready to switch gears quite yet.

“It still takes a bunch of emissions to make new cars,” said Suntino Soldano, who works at an Alfa Romero shop in midtown Sacramento.

Others are gearing up for an electric car future.

“For one thing, they’re much simpler they don’t require transmissions. It’s just going to get better and better,” said Frank Fidler Pd Alfa Romero.

The changes won’t happen for more than 20 years. According to advocates, every major U.S. automaker is already outlining plans to build more electric cars. GM, Ford, and Toyota are all investing billions of dollars on dozens of new models that will hit the road over the next decade.