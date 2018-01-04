SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a December double shooting that left one person dead in Del Paso Heights.

On Saturday, December 16, 2017, at around 1:56 a.m., Sacramento police received reports of a shooting victim in the 2100 block of North Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male adult gunshot victim. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel were called to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

A second gunshot victim, who was connected to this incident, had already been transported to a local area hospital and was listed in stable condition, say police.

Two days later, the victim found on North Avenue was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police arrested David Eggman, 28, of Sacramento in connection with the shootings. He faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide.