SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – She said yes.

After a stampede of 108 California Highway Patrol cadets ran five miles Wednesday morning in a long-standing, pre-graduation tradition, one cadet decided to make it an extra special event.

Cadet Stephen Torres got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Mikayla Wagner, in front of the State Capitol.

Torres’ fellow cadets shined their flashlights as they looked on.

A CHP cadet who finished the 5-mile pre-graduation run to the State Capitol tradition this morning decided to pop the question:

Wagner and Torres are from Modesto. They have been dating for five years and have known each other since 6th grade.

Family and friends at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento were all in on the proposal.

The morning run is said to be a way for the cadets to recognize the ultimate sacrifice of law enforcement heroes, reality that much more apparent after the death of CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri this past Christmas Eve.

