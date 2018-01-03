MANTECA (CBS13) — A retired educator who served our country as a Marine and helped run the city of Manteca is now eyeing the office of California governor.

There’s already a long list of people wanting to succeed current Gov. Jerry Brown when his term ends.

Dr. Albert Mezzetti, 91, of Manteca wants to be the next governor of California. Mezzetti says he’s qualified for the job and has the stamina to be a great leader.

“I run three miles, every morning, 4 a.m.,” he said.

As a United States marine, Mezzetti battled in three wars. He served on the Manteca City Council and holds degrees and teaching credentials from the state of California.

“I worry about what’s going to happen to the children. I don’t have to do this, but there is something in me that is very protective,” he said.

If elected, Mezzetti would protect the second amendment, fight for women’s rights and work to keep drugs like marijuana far away from young people. But he does have some competition ahead.

“It’s a big state, and the governor of California is actually pretty powerful. The governor of California can do a lot,” said Keith Smith, associate professor of the University of Pacific.

More than 60 people have already filed statements of their intent to run for governor. Smith says the number will likely grow in the next month.

“There are still a number of people that are being discussed as potential candidates, and both of the major parties are hoping will throw their hats in the ring to contest their gubernatorial election. So, the field is not set by any means yet,” said Smith.

Like previous campaigns, Mezzetti is not seeking monetary contributions. Instead, he’s asking for people’s support and vote.

“I want what they think is I’m doing the right thing, and I’m the guy they are going to vote for,” said Mezzetti.

Mezetti will be celebrating his 92nd birthday on Saturday, most likely collecting signatures for his bid, he said. California’s primaries are in June.