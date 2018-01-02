SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People living in North Sacramento will now have a new place to buy groceries.

After being in the works for five years, Super X Market held its grand opening today on Fairfield Street. The store specializes in southeast and east Asian foods.

Several people who live in the area say the store is the much-needed.

“This is big…this is a huge investment. I mean, it’s a wonderful sign to show our community it’s showing vibrance,” said Sacramento City Councilmember Allen Warren. “You know, we have a beautiful diversity of people here, it’s an expression of that.”

In addition to produce and other items you’d expect to find at a grocery store, Super X Market also features hot food.