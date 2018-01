ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The first law enforcement employee for the Elk Grove Police Department has died.

The department announced the death of Radar, a retired narcotics K9.

Radar joined the department in 2004 and is regarded as the department’s first law enforcement employee on the payroll for the new department.

Radar retired in 2010 and lived for more than seven years with her handler before passing away on Dec. 30.

