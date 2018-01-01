WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family is torn apart after the death of two children and their father who were all inside a parked car outside their mobile home park.

It happened in West Sacramento. Police officers are investigating the incident and are calling it suspicious.

People living near the mobile home park are still in shock after the horrific incident that took place just a few feet away from their homes.

“That is terrible and I am so sorry to hear about that to their family, oh god and to their children. That’s not good. I don’t know what to say, I’m just hurt,” said Marcell Ray who lives nearby.

When West Sacramento police officers and firefighters arrived in the commercial lot on New Year’s Eve, they found a 47-old-year man dead in his car, and his two children unresponsive.

“Incredibly sad. Coming up to the top of the year where everyone is looking forward to going into the new year and having a happy new year, its one event that we certainly we don’t want to report on, I don’t even want to be up here talking about this but its a horrific event and its very, very sad,” said Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police Department.

The girls, ages nine and 12 were taken to UC Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Investigators are calling the incident a suspicious circumstance because there were no injuries on the man or his daughters.

“That’s pretty sad. It’s sad. It’s, I can’t believe that happened,” said Richard Chambers who lives in Sacramento.

Cassandra White lives next door. She was with her family watching the New Year’s fireworks right before police arrived on the scene.

“We were in South Sac area and it’s not been like this so, that’s scary to think about. We are right there, you can see our motel, that’s pretty scary,” she said.

Police are not releasing any further information surrounding the incident, but say the exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

“I’m sure the mother and the relatives are absolutely devastated and we certainly send our condolences to the family, this is really tough for a community having something like occur,” said Kinney,

The mother of the two children was not at the scene of this homicide, but police say they are talking with her part of the investigation.