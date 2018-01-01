MODESTO (CBS13) — Some are now calling attention to what they call a stray dog problem in Stanislaus County. This, after a woman was found dead in a driveway south of the city.

Authorities believe she was mauled by a dog.

The attack happened early Thursday morning.

“Stray dogs everywhere, that’s Stanislaus County for you, that’s all that’s around here,” said Armando, who works lives in the area. “A bunch of mutts really, not no full-breed dog — especially little dogs transients like to keep,” he added.

ALSO READ: Police Department Hopes Pit Bull K9 Officer Changes Breed’s Reputation

Armando says he usually sees stray dogs roaming up and down Crows Landing Road. That’s where 56-year old Deborah Onsurez was found lying dead Thursday morning. Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies say they believe Onsurez was killed by a pack of stray dogs.

“Being killed by a dog is extremely unusual,” said Tai Bogan, an attorney in Modesto, who has worked dog attack cases. He questions whether the dogs were actually strays after deputies and animal control officers said they couldn’t find any dogs in the area. But dog attacks aren’t uncommon.

Just last month, a pit bull in Elk Grove attacked at least three people, and in May, a bicyclist was attacked by a dog on the American River Parkway.

ALSO READ: Elk Grove Police Kill Pit Bull That Bit Three People

In 2014, there two separate pit bull attacks in Stanislaus County — one left a man dead.

Bogan is calling on law enforcement to step up.

“Animal control cannot allow dogs to roam around the street. It just can’t happen in a civilized society,” Bogan said.

Deputies have not been able to identify the breed of dog which may have killed Onsurez.

If the dogs to belong to an owner, Bogan says they could face criminal charges for negligence.