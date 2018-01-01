SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – In Sacramento, about 25 people gathered for a red ribbon cutting outside of A Therapeutic Alternative, a store that’s been selling marijuana medically since 2009.

Mike Shorrow was the store’s first customer, purchasing more than 4 grams of marijuana, dubbed “Red Dragon” and “Ingrid.” The 63-year-old says he started smoking marijuana decades ago for pleasure but now uses it for medical purposes too. He spent nearly $100, a price he called high but worth it to avoid buying on the black market.

Fifty-year-old Kathleen Santos waited in line so she could be on “the forefront” of California’s legalization efforts. She’s been purchasing marijuana with a medical card at the dispensary for several years.

She doesn’t agree with the high taxation but says she’s becoming more adventurous with the types of marijuana that she tries now that the industry is more heavily regulated.

The shop is only letting 19 people in at a time for security reasons and requires everyone to sign paperwork to become a member.

