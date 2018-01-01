SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police detectives are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man and his two young daughters as a homicide.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the three were found in a park parked along West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle, according to a West Sacramento Police Department statement. The 47-year-old father was found dead in the car’s driver’s seat.

The girls, aged nine and 12, were still alive when officers rescued them from the car, but they later died at the hospital.

“[It’s] incredibly sad, coming up to the top of the year when everyone’s looking forward to going into the new year and having a happy new year,” said West Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Roger Kinney. “This is certainly an event we don’t want to report on…I don’t even want to be out here talking about this, but it’s a horrific event and it’s very, very sad,” he added.

Police have been in contact with the girls’ mother who reportedly wasn’t there when the incident happened. They say she is cooperating with the investigation.