SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of throwing rocks off of a Sacramento freeway overpass.

California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento office says they’ve been investigating several incidents of large rocks being thrown off of the Interstate 5 overcrossings near Florin Road, South Land Park Road and Pocket Road recently.

Some of the rocks were bigger than a football. Several people have been hurt in the incidents, CHP investigators say.

Thanks to tips from several witnesses, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old Pedro Ruiz Espinosa. He was arrested a little after 3 p.m. on Christmas Day near South Land Park Road and Castano Way.

Espinosa is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.