SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Sacramento on Monday.

Sacramento Police say the man was on Fourth Avenue and riding toward 42nd Street when he was ejected from his motorcycle on Monday.

Police say after he was ejected, he hit a car while his motorcycle kept going eastbound on Fourth Avenue.

Investigators are looking to see if speed played a role in the crash.

The motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved in the crash.