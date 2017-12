Roseville Host Lions Club

(916) 786-4800

http://www.RosevilleHostLions.com

Facebook: Roseville Host Lions Club

Holiday By Horseback

Big Horse Works and Sierra Foothills Horsemen’s Association

http://www.thesfha.org

Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bake

605 Douglas Blvd. in Roseville

(916) 782-8010

https://forgoodnessbakes.org/

Outreach Ministries Christmas Community Dinner

Dec 25th 1pm-6pm

4036 14th avenue

Sacramento 95820

Living Display of Bethlehem

6521 Hazel Ave, Orangevale, CA

Saturday, December 23rd

Opening up at 4pm for Kids with Special Needs

Regular Hours 5pm-8pm

Davis Farmers Market

3rd St & C St, Davis, CA 95616

http://www.davisfarmersmarket.org

Building A Playground

Donations collected online or at the Lincoln Christian Life Center

1200 CA – Hwy 193, Lincoln, CA

Date: January 12, 2018

Time: 7 – 9 pm

Event: Crab Feed

$45.00 per person

https://www.jjtprojectfundraisers.com/