SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday was expected to be the busiest holiday travel day of the season according to Trip Advisor with 39 percent of travelers choosing to fly.

The crowds come and go in waves here at Sac International. As for the flight experience, that depends on who you ask.

“It wasn’t as packed as I thought it would be. I thought it would be crazy, but it wasn’t too bad” said Jennifer Friedrich, who flew in from Texas.

“My 7 a.m. flight from Oklahoma City was delayed to 1 p.m so, I’ve been up since 5 a.m. which is 3 a.m. local time. So this (smile) is very fake right now, I’m ready to pass out” said traveler, Katelyn Crandell.

It was shoulder-to-shoulder at the Arden Fair Mall with people scrambling to find last-minute gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation a whopping 53 percent of consumers, around 126 million people, were expected to be out shopping on what was dubbed Super Saturday.

Air travel is up two percent overall this year, but the roads were packed as well. Trip Advisor says 56 percent of people are driving to their Christmas destination.