TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Central California native serving in Iraq has died after a non-combat related incident, officials say.

The Department of Defense announced on Friday that 20-year-old Spc. Avadon A. Chaves was killed. The incident took place in Al Asad, Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

Exactly what kind of non-combat incident took place has not been detailed by the DoD.

Chaves was a native of Turlock and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team from Fort Bliss, Texas.

Gov. Jerry Brown said flags at the State Capitol will be flying at half-staff in honor of Chaves.