Show & Tell Cody
Star Wars Fijix Super Spinners: $7.99
Star Wars Fijix Super Shapes: $7.99
Death Star Electronics Lab: $39.99
Kylo Ren and Rey Lightsaber Room Lights: $29.99
http://www.starwarsscience.com/
Back to the 80s Cafe and More
3084 Sunrise Blvd.
(916) 368-7616
https://www.backtothe80scafe.com/
Jordan The Science Wizard
http://www.sciencewizardparty.com
To The Troops With Love
http://www.moveamericaforward.org/
Sports Equipment For Fire Victims
Donate Thru Dec. 21
Whitney High School
701 Wildcat Blvd.
Rocklin
http://www.whitneywildcats.org/main/adnews/ID/45016078
Very Last-Minute Gifts
Macy’s Downtown
Extended Holiday Hours This Week!!
414 K St.
Sacramento
https://www.macys.com/
Manly Minute: 5 Things About ‘Skinny Fat’
https://www.menshealth.com/health/skinny-fat-health-problems
Local Baker
http://www.krusteaz.com/cookie-swap