(Photo by Bobby A. Solorio/KHTK Promotion)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Major League Soccer has a big announcement in Nashville set for Wednesday. The city is expected to get the nod as MLS’s next expansion city.

But the league is staying silent on whether it has any plans for Sacramento.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg ducked out of a back door of the council chambers Tuesday night, avoiding reporter questions about what the MLS Nashville announcement means for Sacramento’s expansion bid, and whether he is involved in further negotiations with Major League Soccer.

In an earlier radio interview with Beth Ruyak, he expressed concern over money.

“Professional sports is a billionaire’s business now, and we don’t necessarily have that in Sacramento,” Steinberg said to Ruyak.

For Republic fans, the long wait for answers grows longer.

“Well, I hope we still have an opportunity. Do we?” Republic fan Desi Rodrigues said.

Word of the announcement still leaves room for Sacramento as a second expansion franchise. It also leaves one less spot in a competitive field.

“Sacramento’s growing and it would be awesome for us to have that team,” Republic fan Eugenia Loui said.

Besides the support of Sacramento’s elected officeholders, Republic investors have created a privately-financed downtown stadium plan with sponsorships and a ready-to-go fan base.

Major League Soccer has said Sacramento has checked all the boxes, but will all the work be rewarded?