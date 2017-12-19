NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS13) – It appears that Nashville will be one of the cities chosen to host a new Major League Soccer team.

#BREAKING The @MLS commissioner Don Garber is reportedly heading to Nashville to make an "important announcement" Wednesday… signs point to Music City getting one of the two expansion spots. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) December 19, 2017

The league said they will be making an “important announcement” in Nashville on Wednesday.

Nashville was one of the four finalist cities vying for two expansion team slots, the others being Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit.

.@MLS keeping their decisions close to the chest. Per @largesteven , @Mayor_Steinberg office was not made aware of Nashville announcement ahead of time. They learned about it through the news. — Drew Bollea (@Drew_CBS13) December 19, 2017

Sacramento leaders say they were not told by MLS about the Nashville update.

Despite all the signs pointing so, MLS did not officially announce on Tuesday whether Nashville got a team. The Music City has been considered a favorite in their expansion bid.