NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS13) – It appears that Nashville will be one of the cities chosen to host a new Major League Soccer team.
The league said they will be making an “important announcement” in Nashville on Wednesday.
Nashville was one of the four finalist cities vying for two expansion team slots, the others being Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit.
Sacramento leaders say they were not told by MLS about the Nashville update.
Despite all the signs pointing so, MLS did not officially announce on Tuesday whether Nashville got a team. The Music City has been considered a favorite in their expansion bid.