SANTA BARBARA (CBS13) – Police have recovered the stolen gear of a Manteca firefighter helping in the Southern California wildfires.

Santa Barbara police say they were investigating a hit-and-run report early Monday afternoon and tried to pull over the suspect, but the driver took off. A chase began but was soon broken off due to safety concerns.

The suspect car eventually crashed into another car along the 900 block of E. Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara. Two suspects, 25-year-old Michyl Jordan and 18-year-old Joshua Campbell, were arrested. The pair were wanted felons, police say.

After searching the suspects’ car, thousands of dollars worth of stolen firefighting gear was found inside.

Police say the gear was stolen from Manteca firefighters who were resting after a day of working the front lines of the Thomas Fire.

Officers were able to find the firefighter whose gear was stolen and returned it to him.