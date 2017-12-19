EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested 14 people in a human trafficking sting in El Dorado County.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says detectives started investigating ads for escort services in El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park and Placerville. Detectives say the investigation was “victim centered,” meaning authorities were focusing on the pimp and not the prostitute.

Detectives searched for younger looking prostitutes being advertised online with the goal of rescuing minor victims being trafficked.

In the recent sting, detectives say they identified and rescued a 17-year-old who was being trafficked.

More than a dozen people were arrested or cited for numerous charges, including prostitution, outstanding warrants and drugs.