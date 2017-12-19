(Credit: Vacaville PD)

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A suspect has been shot by police in Vacaville following a pursuit.

According to police, officers were called out to a residence after receiving reports of an assault. But before police could arrive at the residence, the suspect left but was located by officers a short time later, according to a statement from Vacaville police. When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he sped off, leading police on a pursuit. The pursuit ended at the intersection of E. Monte Vista and Markham avenues. It was there that the suspect was shot by officers.

The exact events leading up to the shooting have not been released.

E. Monte Vista Avenue is closed between Markham Avenue and Callen Street, and between McClellan Street and Markham Avenue. Police urge drivers to remain clear of the area while the investigation continues.

The condition of the suspect is unknown.