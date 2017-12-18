CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two women are facing charges after five children were injured with a hot glue gun at a Chicago daycare.

Chicago police say five 2-year-olds were injured earlier this month at the Children’s Learning Place. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

A judge on Monday ordered 32-year-old Lizandra E. Cosme held without bail. She was arrested Sunday and faces felony counts of aggravated battery to a child. She’s due back in court Dec. 26.

Also, 27-year-old Susana D. Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor counts of causing the circumstances of endangering a child.

It was immediately unknown if either woman has an attorney. Listed phone numbers for the women were disconnected.

A daycare spokeswoman says the Department of Children and Family Services was notified and both employees were fired.