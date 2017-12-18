STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities say three women were arrested after an alert neighbor allegedly spotted them getting into the home of an elderly woman.

The incident happened Sunday night along the 2600 block of E. Lewis Street. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the neighbor called authorities after seeing multiple people going into the home of an elderly woman who lives alone.

The suspects appear to have gotten in through a window. Flashlights were then seen moving around inside the home.

Deputies caught the suspects as they were trying to leave.

In total, three young women were arrested: 21-year-old Stacey Kinney and 18-year-olds Carleja Royal and Monika Thompson.

The three were booked into San Joaquin County jail and are facing burglary charges.