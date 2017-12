SACRAMENTO (CBS) — There are several shipping deadlines approaching as the holidays near.

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE

First-Class Mail® Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail® Service: Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express® Service2: Dec. 22

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

FEDEX

FedEx Express Saver: December 19

FedEx 2-Day: December 20

FedEx Overnight: December 21

UPS

3 Day Select: December 18

2nd Day Air: December 20

Next Day Air: December 22