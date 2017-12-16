Four Score Coffee
327 Lincoln St, Roseville
fourscorecoffee.com
Instagram: fourscorecoffee
Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions
1091 Tinker Rd, Rocklin, CA
Saturday, December 16th — starting at 9am
http://www.playplacer.com/uploads/document/document/255/WWCTOC_2017.pdf
Forces: Earth & Space — Exhibit Grand Opening
Powerhouse Science Center
3615 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento
Saturday, December 16, 2017
10 AM Open daily | 10 AM – 4:30 PM
http://www.powerhousesc.org
Christmas in Cordova
Today
Mills Middle School
10439 Coloma Rd.
http://www.ranchocordovapd.com
8th Annual Community Dinner
December 16th (1pm-4pm) with Santa here from (1pm-3pm)
The Littleton Center
Civic Drive, Galt
Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
8220 Longleaf Dr, Elk Grove
Saturday, December 16th (9am-3pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/300256723711801/
Prickly Pear Grand Opening
@the.prickly.pear
http://www.facebook.com/nurserywithpurpose
http://www.shopthepricklypear.com
Gifts for Men
Vessel Bags
http://www.vesselbags.com
OppoSuits
Funny Suits for men & women
http://www.opposuits.com
ARRMA RC action
http://www.arrma-rc.com
2017 World’s Toughest Mudder Special
CBS’ National Broadcast
Saturday, Dec. 23 at 12:00 p.m. EST/PST (11:00 a.m. CST).
Bayside Church Special Christmas Event
Featuring Recycled Orchestra of Cateura
Dates:
Bayside at Adventure: December 15th-23th
Bayside Granite Bay: December 24th
General Admission FREE
Reserved Ticket: $5
http://www.christmas.baysideonline.com/event
Artists’ Collaborative Gallery
129 K St, Sacramento
http://www.artcollab.com
Chosen WAN Apparel
http://www.chosenwan.com
Aria’s To The Pointe
Warmest Wishes” Winter Showcase
Valley Springs Church
2401 Olympus dr. Roseville
Wednesday, December 20th at 6:30pm
Limited tickets on http://www.tututix.com & at the door.
Price range from 10-16$
Aria’s To The Pointe
5600 Pacific St #120, Rocklin, CA
http://www.ariastothepointe.com
916-259-9556
The Toffee Lady
916.789.7818
http://www.toffeelady.net